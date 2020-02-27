Grenadines III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Gulf Craft.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

Grenadines III measures 38.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.55 feet.

Her exterior design is by Gulf Craft.

Grenadines III also features naval architecture by Gulf Craft.

Performance and Capabilities

Grenadines III has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Grenadines III accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.