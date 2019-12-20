Grey Matters is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2014.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Grey Matters measures 45.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 380 tonnes.

Grey Matters has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Grey Matters also features naval architecture by Donald L. Blount & Associates.

Model

Grey Matters is a semi-custom PJ 150 model.

The PJ 150 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a range of 45.7 metre motor yachts that capture the same trail-blazing appeal of the smaller 120 and 135 lines. Designed by Nuvolari & Lenard, her exterior profiling ensures speed and agility while detailed curves see the wheelhouse as a simple extension of her sleek sporting lines.

Other yachts based on this PJ 150 semi-custom model include: Oneness, Clifford II, Four Jacks, Silver Wave, Vantage, Hokulani.

Performance and Capabilities

Grey Matters has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by d 28 diesel engines and uses a triple screw propulsion system

Grey Matters is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2014.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Grey Matters measures 45.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 380 tonnes.

Grey Matters has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Grey Matters also features naval architecture by Donald L. Blount & Associates.

Model

Grey Matters is a semi-custom PJ 150 model.

The PJ 150 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a range of 45.7 metre motor yachts that capture the same trail-blazing appeal of the smaller 120 and 135 lines. Designed by Nuvolari & Lenard, her exterior profiling ensures speed and agility while detailed curves see the wheelhouse as a simple extension of her sleek sporting lines.

Other yachts based on this PJ 150 semi-custom model include: Oneness, Clifford II, Four Jacks, Silver Wave, Vantage, Hokulani.

Performance and Capabilities

Grey Matters has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by d 28 diesel engines and uses a triple screw propulsion system.

Grey Matters has a fuel capacity of 41,100 litres, and a water capacity of 5,700 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Grey Matters accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Grey Matters is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 243.

Grey Matters is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.