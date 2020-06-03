Grey Princess is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Bugari Custom Yacht and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Grey Princess measures 27.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.21 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

Grey Princess has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Studio Peterlin Ltd..

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Grey Princess also features naval architecture by Studio Peterlin Ltd..

Performance and Capabilities

Grey Princess has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Grey Princess accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.