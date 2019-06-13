Griff is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Marin Teknikk and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Griff measures 43.34 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.67 metres and a beam of 8.02 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 398 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Griff has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Paola D. Smith & Associates.

Griff also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Griff has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system

Griff has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Griff accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Griff has a hull NB of B-84.

Griff is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.