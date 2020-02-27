Griffin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay, WI, United States.

Griffin is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay, WI, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Griffin measures 41.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 8.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 305 tonnes.

Griffin has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Griffin also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Griffin has a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Griffin has a fuel capacity of 37,900 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

Accommodation

Griffin accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Griffin is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 135-5.

Griffin is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.