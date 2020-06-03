Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 8 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 27.43m
Year 2001

Griffioen

2001

|

Motor Yacht

Griffioen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Bloemsma Van Breemen.

Design

Griffioen measures 27.43 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.44 feet and a beam of 24.32 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Griffioen has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Griffioen also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Griffioen has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Griffioen accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Griffioen is MCA compliant

Griffioen is a Lloyds, Yacht mono G6 class yacht.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

24.32m

crew:

4

draft:

2.44m
Other Bloemsma Van Breemen yachts
Related News