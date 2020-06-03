Griffioen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Bloemsma Van Breemen.

Design

Griffioen measures 27.43 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.44 feet and a beam of 24.32 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Griffioen has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Her interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Griffioen also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Griffioen has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Griffioen accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Griffioen is MCA compliant

Griffioen is a Lloyds, Yacht mono G6 class yacht.