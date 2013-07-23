Grumpy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Delta Marine.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Grumpy measures 35.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Grumpy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Grumpy has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Grumpy is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Delta Marine.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Grumpy measures 35.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Grumpy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Delta Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Grumpy has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Grumpy has a fuel capacity of 37,850 litres, and a water capacity of 5,700 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Grumpy accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Grumpy has a hull NB of 120004.