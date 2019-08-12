Gryphon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Overmarine .

Design

Gryphon measures 25.07 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.12 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet.

Gryphon has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Gryphon has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Gryphon accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.