We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 25.07m
Year 1998
Gryphon
1998|
Motor Yacht
Gryphon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Overmarine .
Design
Gryphon measures 25.07 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.12 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet.
Gryphon has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Gryphon has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Gryphon accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.