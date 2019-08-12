Read online now
Length 25.07m
Year 1998

Gryphon

1998

Motor Yacht

Gryphon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Overmarine .

Design

Gryphon measures 25.07 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.12 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet.

Gryphon has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Gryphon has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Gryphon accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

7
speed:

40Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.9m

crew:

-

draft:

1.12m
