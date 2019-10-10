GTT 115 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Dynamiq Yachts in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

GTT 115 measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.45 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 198 tonnes.

GTT 115 has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio F.A. Porsche.

GTT 115 also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

GTT 115 has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.

GTT 115 has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

GTT 115 accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

GTT 115 flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.