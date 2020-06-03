Guardian Angel is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Oyster Marine.

Oyster Marine was founded in 1973 and has established itself as an international market leader of world-class cruising yachts. With their distinctive Deck Saloon design, Oyster yachts are recognised throughout the sailing world for quality, comfort and performance.

Design

Guardian Angel measures 27.08 metres in length and has a beam of 6.3 feet.

Her exterior design is by Rob Humphreys.

Guardian Angel also features naval architecture by Rob Humphreys.

Model

Guardian Angel is a semi-custom Oyster 885 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

She is powered by d2866 lxe 30 diesel man engines .

Guardian Angel accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.