Length 35.3m
Year 2008

Guilty

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Guilty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.

Design

Guilty measures 35.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Porfiristudio.

Guilty also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Guilty has a top speed of 29 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Guilty has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,200 litres.

Accommodation

Guilty accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

29Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.4m

crew:

5

draft:

2.2m
