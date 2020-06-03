We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Guilty
2008|
Motor Yacht
Guilty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.
Design
Guilty measures 35.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.Her exterior design and interior design is by Porfiristudio.
Guilty also features naval architecture by Arrabito Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Guilty has a top speed of 29 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Guilty has a fuel capacity of 26,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,200 litres.
Accommodation
Guilty accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.