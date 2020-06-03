Gul Sultan is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2016 by Bodrum Shipyard in Bodrum, Turkey.

Design

Gul Sultan measures 30.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.00 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Gul Sultan has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Gul Sultan accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gul Sultan flies the flag of Cook Islands.