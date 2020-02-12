Gulf Queen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti.

Gulf Queen is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Gulf Queen measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.79 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Gulf Queen has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Gulf Queen also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gulf Queen has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,140 litres.

Other Specifications

Gulf Queen has a hull NB of BT016.