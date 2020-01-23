Gusto is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Kuipers Doggersbank and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Gusto measures 25.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.73 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 108 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Gusto has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Performance and Capabilities

Gusto has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Gusto accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Gusto has a hull NB of 853.

Gusto is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.