Gyeonggi Badaho is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Hyundai Yachts in Seoul, Korea, Republic of.
Design
Gyeonggi Badaho measures 30.76 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.34 feet and a beam of 6.79 feet.
Gyeonggi Badaho has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Gyeonggi Badaho has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.