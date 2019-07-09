Gypsea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Riva Yacht.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Gypsea measures 26.21 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Gypsea has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Gypsea has a fuel capacity of 7,499 litres.

Accommodation

Gypsea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gypsea flies the flag of the USA.