H
2015|
Motor Yacht
H is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Benetti.
Design
H measures 42.60 metres in length and has a beam of 8.50 feet.
H has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by HJH Designs.
H also features naval architecture by Benetti.
Model
H is a semi-custom Veloce 140 model.
Other yachts based on this Veloce 140 semi-custom model include: Willow, Drew.
Performance and Capabilities
H has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .
Accommodation
H accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
H is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BF 203.
H is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.