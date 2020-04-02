H is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

H measures 42.60 metres in length and has a beam of 8.50 feet.

H has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by HJH Designs.

H also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

H is a semi-custom Veloce 140 model.

Other yachts based on this Veloce 140 semi-custom model include: Willow, Drew.

Performance and Capabilities

H has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

H accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

H is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BF 203.

H is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.