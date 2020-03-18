Luxury motor yacht JeMaSa, built in 2006 by Dutch shipyard Hakvoort, incorporates modern comforts, innovative designs and optimised privacy to create an ideal charter yacht. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, her naval architecture is by Diana Yacht Design while she features exterior design by Espen Oeino and the interior work of Michela Reverberi and Barbara Barry. This twin screw superyacht measures 49.99 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Motor yacht JeMaSa was never delivered to the initial owner who commissioned her, citing personal reasons and withdrawing from the project after two years of designing and planning. Her current owner, upon a tour of the Hakvoort yard took over the build, implementing a number of his own changes.

The elegant bridge deck is home to a neat wheelhouse designed by the captain himself that features handy designs such as a leaning post to reduce fatigue and DekaSis alarm monitoring systems that feature on a yacht of this size for the first time.

Aft is the salon, highlighted by its white-toned woods, and featuring three seating areas, bar and a guest office. Outside is a covered area with dining table for 12 and a semi-circular settee that is easily convertible into a wide bed for evening sleeping or an open-air cinema.

The crowning split-level sun deck has space for an alfresco dining area, a helipad platform with refuelling apparatus, and a well-equipped gym that glimpses a whirlpool tub abaft and a coverable sunbathing zone forward.

The main deck is divided into an owner’s suite forward and a main salon and dining area abaft by a large lobby and galley. Furthest aft are positioned two side decks boasting plush seating areas and space for buffet dining. Sliding glass doors are installed to act as wind-break, while air vents above the seating area provide climate control when the area is enclosed. Dressed in tones of beige and brown, the main salon and formal dining area are gloriously spacious with the dining table accommodating up to 12 guests.

Besides the guest and crew accommodation, the lower deck is home to a haven of relaxation with both a massage room and a spa located adjacent to the sleeping cabins.

Amongst Elizabeth F’s six cabins are an indulgent owner’s stateroom; two VIP suites; two double guest cabins; and a single cabin. The full-beam owner’s stateroom is located forward on the main deck and encompasses an office and lounge area. Boasting a teak finish, the stateroom also features an immense private bathroom with his and hers showers and bath area, and a cedar-walled dressing room.

The VIP and guest cabins are all found on the lower deck and are each equipped with en suite bathrooms. The single cabin is set-up in a bunk bed arrangement. Crew accommodation consists of five cabins and a mess which is accessed via a separate stairway connected to the main deck.

Luxury yacht JeMaSa is powered by two Caterpillar 3512B DITA diesel engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 15.7 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, she is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 13.5 knots while her crew of 12 under the direction of Captain Juan Koegelenberg ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard watertoys include tenders, Wave Runners, a windsurfer, sailing dinghy, waterskis and a range of scuba diving, snorkelling and fishing equipment.

JeMaSa cruises the Indian Ocean in the summer charter season and Australian and South East Asia during the winter. She was built to Lloyd’s 100A1 specifications and is fully MCA compliant.