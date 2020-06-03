Hail Mary is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Lazzara Yachts.

Design

Hail Mary measures 24.38 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Hail Mary has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Hail Mary accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.