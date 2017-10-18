Hakim 7 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Euroship Cees Cornelissen .

Hakim 7 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Euroship Cees Cornelissen .

Design

Hakim 7 measures 31.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.40 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Hakim 7 has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Hakim 7 also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Hakim 7 has a top speed of 41 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Hakim 7 has a fuel capacity of 36,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Hakim 7 accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.