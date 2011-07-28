Launched in October 2011 Hakuna Matata is the sistership to the formerly award winning Peri 37 “Ludy”. The lightness, stiffness and vast volumes provided by the strong epoxy composites sandwich body, reinforced with carbon fibre; top level engineering from Bill Dixon and High Modulus together with her award winning design by Scaro Design makes her a very attractive choice for the knowledgeable yachtsmen.

The length of the Peri 37 is 37,75 metres overall and 29.81 metres at the waterline. The maximum beam is 8.10 metres. She has a draught of2,05 metres and a displacement of 139 tonnes.

The under deck volumes ahead of the engine room can accommodate two spacious VIP cabins and two guest cabins, each with private bath rooms, sophisticated entertainment equipment and spacious storage places, thanks to the wide beam of Peri 37. The master cabin on the main deck is one of the best available at the market today in yachts of this size. With its full beam and high overhead, this cabin does not only an offer huge volume but utmost comfort too, with a variety of design features and highest grade equipment both at the sleeping area and the wet volumes located ahead. A comfortable study room is at the entrance to the master cabin and it is connected to the main salon which consists of two big separate areas for sitting and dinning. The interior has been done in close cooperation with the owner, resulting in a comforting colour scheme throughout the yacht, where relaxing is the top priority.

The Peri 37’s engine room, with a generous variety of machinery and equipment of highly-reputed brands, includes two 80 kW generators and Wesmar and Muir hydraulic systems. The yacht is fitted with TRAC stabilisers and her monitoring systems are fully automated. The Peri 37 is fitted with twin 2.150 hp MTU engines reaching a top speed of 22 knots.

Peri 37 is provided with RINA Charter Class and MCA classification.