Length 24.38m
Year 2005
Halcyon
Motor Yacht
Halcyon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Hatteras Yachts.
Design
Halcyon measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.63 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.
Halcyon has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Halcyon has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Halcyon accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.