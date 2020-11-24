Halcyon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Halcyon measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.63 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.

Halcyon has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Halcyon has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Halcyon accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.