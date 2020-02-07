An example of radical design in custom yacht construction, Feadship brought a unique vision by the Eidsgaard Design Studio to life in a record 33 months. The launch of Halo in 2015 not only brought a unique new 57.45 metre superyacht to the water, but another outstanding stylistic evolution to the Feadship custom build portfolio.

Halo was designed to cruise the world, with a range of 5000 nautical miles and effortless cruising speed of 16 knots this superyacht isn’t just about style, but comfort. The 6 stateroom layout offers space for 12 guests, while style and design studio Bernardi Peschard created the interior atmosphere throughout in their first move into the superyacht world.

The interior features light oak, dark woods and lots of bronze inlays in a surprisingly modern style. All the main guest suites and the owner’s stateroom are on the main deck – offering panoramic views for all through the windows – and there is a VIP stateroom on the bridge deck with the same degree of finish as the master.

Halo’s exterior features dark window bands in a warm grey Awlgrip Mocca which unite the side deck windows. These windows are intersected by huge silver metallic arches that run from the bridge, up and over the sun deck, creating the sun deck roof as well as the side tracks for the sun awning.

The sun deck, for example, is exceptionally large for a 57- metre yacht, extended some five metres further forward than would normally be the case on this size of superyacht. The dark grey coloured custom Jacuzzi stands out visually, and can be easily covered by an innovative carbon fibre sun awning built into the canopy that slides out electrically.

Halo is a ‘remarkable achievement in every respect’ in the eyes of her builder, with a striking exterior which has gathered global attention and innovative design elements focussed solely on creating a unique and comfortable experience on the water.