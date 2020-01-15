Hamilton II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France and most recently refitted in 2005.

Hamilton II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Hamilton II measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.25 metres and a beam of 8.02 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Hamilton II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Briand Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Hamilton II also features naval architecture by Briand Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Hamilton II has a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Hamilton II has a fuel capacity of 7,750 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hamilton II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hamilton II is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 117.

Hamilton II is a BV class yacht.