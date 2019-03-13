Hampshire I

Introduced to the water in 2001, the 56.50 metre (185’3”) Hampshire (ex Barbara Jean) began as a stylistic echo of Feadships Aurora, Iroquois and Rasselas; building on a blend of modern and classic styles, flowing lines and elegant profile.

After a refit in 2005, this meticulously maintained superyacht features a beam of 10.10 metres and a volume characteristic of much larger yachts. This space allows for a number of design elements focussed on creating a home on the water, while her sophisticated John Munford interior received an update by UK studio Redman Whiteley Dixon.

The reliable, sturdy and, most importantly, comfortable engineering and naval architecture was created by venerable De Voogt Naval Architects studio, allowing Hampshire to reach a top speed of 16 knots with low noise and vibration. The highly skilled staff of 15 yacht crew on board can serve dinner for 12 guests on the al fresco dining areas aft and sun deck with sun bathing and water toys to suit any mood when cruising.