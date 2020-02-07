The Redman Whiteley Dixon design of Hampshire II covers her remarkable exterior, and flows through to the interior. The 78.50 metre motor yacht was then brought to life by Feadship at their Makkum facilities before being launched in 2012.

Her owner, an experienced Feadship owner, entered the project with a clear vision of what he and his family were looking for – a nautical playground of unquestionable quality. Hampshire II was created to provide a platform of exploration, action and sport, featuring various creative design elements such as a helipad on the foredeck which converts into a basket ball, tennis, badminton and football court.

Each deck of Hampshire II features a diving board, and the 25 metre crows nest allows the owner to zipline to the water below. The exploration features aren’t just built in to the boat, but featured throughout the beach club area and garage which are stocked with windsurfing and diving equipment, mountain bikes and arsenal of toys and tenders.

The interiors themselves were designed to the specific brief of traditional yachting feel without introducing the look of a hotel or a New York apartment. Features include real log fire, an extraordinary bar on the bridge deck, a stunning wine cellar with underwater viewing window and private cinema on the lower deck.