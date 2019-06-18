Hamsa
2000|
Motor Yacht
Hamsa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2011.
Design
Hamsa measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.74 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 140 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Hamsa has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Hamsa also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Hamsa has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.
Hamsa has a fuel capacity of 12 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 430 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Hamsa accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Hamsa has a hull NB of 105/11.
Hamsa is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of st vincent & grenadines.