Hana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by CRN in Ancona, Italy.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Hana measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.65 metres.

Hana has a composite hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Her interior design is by Claude Missir Architecture Interieure.

Hana also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Hana has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Hana has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hana accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hana is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 43/02.

Hana is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of British.