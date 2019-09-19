Hana
2008
Motor Yacht
Hana is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by CRN in Ancona, Italy.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Hana measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.65 metres.
Hana has a composite hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Her interior design is by Claude Missir Architecture Interieure.
Hana also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
Hana has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Hana has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Hana accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Hana is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 43/02.
Hana is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of British.