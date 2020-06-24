Length 27.35m
Year 2018
Hanaa
2018|
Motor Yacht
HANAA is an Arabic word with the meaning of Happiness, Bliss and Felicity, which is felt from the very first moment of stepping on board this 28M Ilumen.
Bespoke features like a custom made sofa in the salon, the typical Ilumen moon roof over the owner cabin bed, a private bow terrace or many superyacht features like a Williams jet tender, a video projector on the flybridge or an unfoldable beach platform to enjoy the time spent on sea to the fullest. Discover all those and many more bespoke features at the Dubai International Boat Show on board M/Y HANAA.