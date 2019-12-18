The 50 metre (164’ft) custom-built Hanikon yacht was launched in 2004 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by Terence Disdale, with naval architecture and layout on board drawn by De Voogt Naval Architects.

The HB Interiors style flows through the layout offering ample accommodation for 12 guests in both style and comfort. Hanikon, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 12 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Refitted in 2011, the contemporary exterior reflects the unbridled elegance on board, offering distinctive Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 9.30 metres (30’6”ft). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 14 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, Troyanda can take those on board across ranges of 4500 nautical miles with low noise, vibration and total seakeeping ability.