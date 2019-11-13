Hannah B is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport, in the United States.

Hannah B is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport, in the United States.

Design

Hannah B measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.26 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Hannah B has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Hannah B also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin.

Model

Hannah B is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Hannah B has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Hannah B has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Hannah B accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hannah B flies the flag of the USA.