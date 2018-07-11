Hanse Explorer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Fassmer, in Germany.

Design

Hanse Explorer measures 47.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.30 feet and a beam of 10.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 885 tonnes.

Hanse Explorer has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Hanse Explorer also features naval architecture by Fassmer.

Performance and Capabilities

Hanse Explorer has a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Hanse Explorer has a fuel capacity of 151,000 litres, and a water capacity of 36,000 litres.

She also has a range of 9,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Hanse Explorer accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 18 crew members.

Other Specifications

Hanse Explorer is an Ice Class: Germanischer Lloyd E3 (Finnish Ice Class A1) class yacht. She flies the flag of Antigua-Barbuda.