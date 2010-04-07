Happy Day is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 1993.

Happy Day is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 1993.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Happy Day measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Happy Day has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Frédéric Mechiche.

Happy Day also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Happy Day has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Happy Day has a fuel capacity of 34,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Happy Day accommodates up to 9 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Happy Day has a hull NB of FB074.

Happy Day is a BV/RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.