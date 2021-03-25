Happy Dolphin II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by R.B.Dereli Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Happy Dolphin II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by R.B.Dereli Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Happy Dolphin II measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.15 metres.

Happy Dolphin II has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by R.B.Dereli Yachts.

Happy Dolphin II also features naval architecture by Fry Associates Inc. - Fryco.

Performance and Capabilities

Happy Dolphin II has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Happy Dolphin II has a fuel capacity of 53,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Happy Dolphin II accommodates up to 13 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Happy Dolphin II flies the flag of Greek.