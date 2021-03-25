Happy Dolphin II
Happy Dolphin II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by R.B.Dereli Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.
Design
Happy Dolphin II measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.15 metres.
Happy Dolphin II has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by R.B.Dereli Yachts.
Happy Dolphin II also features naval architecture by Fry Associates Inc. - Fryco.
Performance and Capabilities
Happy Dolphin II has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Happy Dolphin II has a fuel capacity of 53,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Happy Dolphin II accommodates up to 13 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Happy Dolphin II flies the flag of Greek.