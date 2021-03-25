Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 2 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 39.65m
Year 2004

Happy Dolphin II

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Happy Dolphin II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by R.B.Dereli Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Happy Dolphin II measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.15 metres.

Happy Dolphin II has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by R.B.Dereli Yachts.

Happy Dolphin II also features naval architecture by Fry Associates Inc. - Fryco.

Performance and Capabilities

Happy Dolphin II has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Happy Dolphin II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by R.B.Dereli Yachts and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Happy Dolphin II measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.15 metres.

Happy Dolphin II has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by R.B.Dereli Yachts.

Happy Dolphin II also features naval architecture by Fry Associates Inc. - Fryco.

Performance and Capabilities

Happy Dolphin II has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Happy Dolphin II has a fuel capacity of 53,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Happy Dolphin II accommodates up to 13 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Happy Dolphin II flies the flag of Greek.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

13
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.15m

crew:

7

draft:

2.15m
Other R.B.Dereli yachts
Featured Events