Happy Hour is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Happy Hour measures 35.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 7.42 feet.

Happy Hour has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Happy Hour has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Happy Hour has a fuel capacity of 17,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Happy Hour accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Happy Hour flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.