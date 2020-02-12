Happy Hour is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2006.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Happy Hour measures 31.5 feet in length and has a beam of 6.2 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Benetti.

Happy Hour has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Happy Hour accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Happy Hour flies the flag of Portugal.