Happy Me is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Happy Me measures 40.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 6.85 metres.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Happy Me also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Model

Happy Me is a semi-custom Classic Supreme 132' model.

Other yachts based on this Classic Supreme 132' semi-custom model include: BS011.

Performance and Capabilities

Happy Me has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by diesel engines

Happy Me is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Happy Me measures 40.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 6.85 metres.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Happy Me also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Model

Happy Me is a semi-custom Classic Supreme 132' model.

Other yachts based on this Classic Supreme 132' semi-custom model include: BS011.

Performance and Capabilities

Happy Me has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots. She is powered by diesel engines.

Happy Me has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Happy Me accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Happy Me has a hull NB of BS014.