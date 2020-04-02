Happy Spirit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Happy Spirit measures 30.5 metres in length and has a beam of 6.60 feet.

Accommodation

Happy Spirit accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.