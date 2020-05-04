Happy T is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Heesen Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Happy T measures 39.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.69 feet and a beam of 8.31 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 377 tonnes.

Happy T has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Happy T also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Happy T has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Happy T has a fuel capacity of 46,410 litres, and a water capacity of 17,119 litres.

Accommodation

Happy T accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Happy T is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.