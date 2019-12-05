Read online now
Length 34.7m
Year 1989

Happyssima di Li Galli

1989

Motor Yacht

Happyssima di Li Galli is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Codecasa.

Design

Happyssima di Li Galli measures 34.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Happyssima di Li Galli has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Happyssima di Li Galli also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Happyssima di Li Galli has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Happyssima di Li Galli has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,200 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Happyssima di Li Galli has a hull NB of F.50.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

80 10 70

speed:

12.5Kn

cabins:

beam:

7.1m

crew:

-

draft:

2.9m
