Happyssima di Li Galli is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Codecasa.

Design

Happyssima di Li Galli measures 34.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Happyssima di Li Galli has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Happyssima di Li Galli also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Happyssima di Li Galli has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Happyssima di Li Galli has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,200 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Happyssima di Li Galli has a hull NB of F.50.