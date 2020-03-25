Harbour Moon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Harbour Moon measures 43.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 409 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Harbour Moon has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Her interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Harbour Moon also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Harbour Moon has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Harbour Moon has a fuel capacity of 68,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Harbour Moon accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Harbour Moon has a hull NB of 9843.

Harbour Moon is an ABS, A1 Yachting Service class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.