Luxury motor yacht Harle, built in 2007 by Dutch shipyard Feadship, is an award-winning superyacht with a neat and graceful design. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior design by De Voogt while her interior is the work of Sinot Yacht Design. This contemporary vessel measures 44.65 metres and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Motor yacht Harle is the second launch from Feadship member Royal Van Lent’s semi-custom F45 Vantage series, following in the wake of the 2007 Space. With the technical and engineering aspects already taken care of, the superyacht’s first-time owner could focus on the layout, interior décor and overall ambience of the vessel. The F45 concept sets the specifications for hull, superstructure, bulkheads and exterior styling, while the remaining design aspects are completely up to the owner’s choosing.

Of the four available interior stylings offered by the F45 concept, motor yacht Harle adopts a Miami, or classic art deco, look which sees combinations of light wood panels and dark mahogany divisions that create an informal but smart ambience.

The main deck lounge carries a casual air that carries across the single space with close to full-height windows and lowered main deck bulwark for spectacular views. A large curved sofa creates a relaxing space in front of the television, and a bar and card table are located aft. Forward of the lounge is a lobby with dayhead and a pantry from which food and drinks can also be served.

Further forward can be found four guest staterooms each with floor-to-ceiling windows and en suite facilities. The main deck guest cabins are an unusual feature for a yacht of this size as more often than not they are located on the lower deck. The owner’s stateroom is full-beam and features a massive four-by-two metre skylight that floods the room with natural light and also provides an excellent view of the night sky.

Harle’s social centre is the bridge deck where both indoor and outdoor areas are maximized for entertainment. Panoramic windows and air-conditioning make this an excellent option for lounging or al fresco dining. The sundeck provides another entertainment option equipped with music speakers, large television screen and a retractable full-size awning. A Jacuzzi and grill also sit atop the luxury superyacht.

Harle boats a variety of high-end entertainment options, including Bose surround-sound audio-visual systems, Apple TV and LCD flat screens that allow a whole library of movies, music and games to be enjoyed. Even the vessel’s artwork is high-tech, featuring a virtual gallery of around 8,000 pieces that can be displayed and changed with the touch of a button.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Harle is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 12 knots while her crew of nine ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include two Nautica tenders, sailboats, WaveRunners, kayaks, water skis, wakeboards and a range of scuba and snorkelling equipment.

Motor yacht Harle won the International Superyacht Society Best Power 40 metre to 65 metre award in 2008.