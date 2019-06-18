Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 32.5m
Year 2001

Harlequin

2001

|

Motor Yacht

Harlequin is a beautifully designed 32.5m luxury superyacht built by Falcon Yachts in 2001. She sleeps up to 8 guests.

Harlequin had a full refit in 2007, creating a beautifully finished interior for the main saloon, the separate dining room and the four guest cabins. The guest cabins include a full beam master, a VIP double and two twins, all luxuriously appointed and finished in a warm wood and light neutral furnishings. There is plenty of room on the outside deck for entertaining, including a large aft deck with a dining table for 6 and a great fly bridge with a dining area for 10 and a spa pool.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

29Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.1m

crew:

-

draft:

2.1m
Other Falcon yachts
Related News