Length 35.05m
Year 1999
Harmony
Motor Yacht
Harmony is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Crescent Yachts.
Design
Harmony measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.
Harmony has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Her interior design is by Merritt Knowles Design Group.
Harmony also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Harmony has a top speed of 20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Harmony accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Harmony has a hull NB of 12.