Harmony is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Harmony measures 50.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 9.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 490 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Harmony has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Harmony also features naval architecture by William Gardner.

Model

Harmony is a semi-custom Westport 164 model.

The Westport 164 tri-deck accommodates twelve guests in unsurpassed luxury. A vessel as prized for the artistry of its contours as for the substance of its construction, the Westport 164 represents an exceptional landmark achievement in large yacht design.

Other yachts based on this Westport 164 semi-custom model include: Evviva, Wanderlust, Aquavita, Trending, Seaquest, Westport 164.

Performance and Capabilities

Harmony has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Harmony has a fuel capacity of 75,700 litres, and a water capacity of 8,460 litres.

Accommodation

Harmony accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.