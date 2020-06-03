Read online now
Length 53m
Year 2001

Harmony G

2001

Motor Yacht

Harmony G is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Neorion Elefsis Shipyards.

Design

Harmony G measures 53.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.55 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.

Harmony G has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Lally Poulias.

Harmony G also features naval architecture by N. Petihakis.

Performance and Capabilities

Harmony G has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Harmony G accommodates up to 44 guests in 22 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

44
speed:

13Kn

cabins:

22

beam:

7.1m

crew:

17

draft:

2.55m
