Length 53m
Year 2001
Harmony G
Motor Yacht
Harmony G is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Neorion Elefsis Shipyards.
Design
Harmony G measures 53.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.55 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres.
Harmony G has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Lally Poulias.
Harmony G also features naval architecture by N. Petihakis.
Performance and Capabilities
Harmony G has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Harmony G accommodates up to 44 guests in 22 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.