Harmony III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Harmony III measures 44.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.65 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Harmony III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Harmony III also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Harmony III has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Harmony III has a fuel capacity of 67,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Harmony III has a hull NB of BV 12.