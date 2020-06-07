Harmonya is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Benetti Sail Division, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2010.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Harmonya measures 28.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Harmonya has a steel hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Riccardo Paoli.

Harmonya also features naval architecture by Benetti Sail Division.

Performance and Capabilities

Harmonya has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Harmonya accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.