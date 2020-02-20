Hasna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Hasna measures 73 metres in length. She has a deck material of teak.

Hasna has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Hasna also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Other Specifications

Hasna has a hull NB of 813.