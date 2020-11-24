We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 31.1m
Year 2015
Hatteras 100/03
2015|
Motor Yacht
Hatteras 100/03 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Hatteras Yachts in New Bern, United States.
Design
Hatteras 100/03 measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.86 feet.
Hatteras 100/03 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Hatteras Yachts.
Hatteras 100/03 also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Hatteras 100/03 has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Hatteras 100/03 has a hull NB of 100/03.